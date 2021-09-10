Titchmarsh magic brings some Thai inspiration to Leighton Buzzard

A community paramedic has been surprised with a specially designed garden - for her dogs!

Gardening supremo Alan Titchmarsh turned up at the Leighton Buzzard home of former nurse Jo after her son, Flynn, got in touch with the Love Your Garden team.

And the dog friendly, Thai inspired garden appeared on the ITV programme on Tuesday.

Alan Titchmarsh with Kelly, Flynn and Joanne (ITV PICTURES)

Jo told the presenter she didn't even like going into her garden to get to the garage. "It's just so embarrassing," she said.

The dog mad mum had four pooches, including a rescue dog from Thailand. Wife Kelly explained they had come across the abandoned mutt while on holiday in Bangkok. Jo was so moved by the dog's plight she worked in the local animal rescue centre to look after her for the rest of the holiday and then brought Lulu back to Leighton Buzzard.

After listening to Jo's story, Alan set about to transform what he described as her "bald and boring garden"

He and his team created a lush, exotic looking garden, complete with Thai sala, a style of open pagoda, pool, tiled shower for the dogs. and a hammock for Flynn.

A visibly shocked Jo described her new garden as "just out of this world," after the big reveal.

"It's amazing, I'm speechless and I'm never speechless," she said. "It's like being back in Thailand, it's absolutely beautiful."

Alan told the audience: "They have a life spent doing things for other people, it's a pleasure to doing something for them."