T&K Furniture celebrates 50th anniversary and nearly 30 years in Leighton Buzzard

The Hockliffe Street company was founded by Tom and Kathy Shattock in 1972, with three generations of the family having worked at the business over five decades. Hardworking Tom is turning 80 in December and to celebrate his milestone, and the success of the business, the Shattock clan will be holding a special party.

Tom told the LBO: "It's difficult to put a finger on any one [favourite memory], it's been just talking to people really, it's been a pleasure. I've had so few bad experiences, it's been enjoyable. It's the service, the human relationship. A lot of customers who come into the shop know me from years ago."

Tom and Kathy first began their business "by accident", as Tom was getting rid of a piece of furniture and found that there were a number of replies from people interested. Based on the fact that he could have sold more of the same item, he decided to get involved in selling beds before he even had a shop, and within a few years he had stores in St Albans, Dunstable, Luton, Bushey, and Bedford.

Clockwise from top left: The Shattock family; Tom and Kathy; T&K Furniture. Images: The Shattock family/ Google.

Talking about the Leighton Buzzard branch (their one remaining shop) Tom said: "It's been nearly 30 years since we acquired the freehold of what used to be the Co-op [in 1995]. We've been pretty steady, really. In every business there's always problems and struggles but we have been able to survive. Unlike big chains, people deal with us in person. We're just like a family."

Tom, originally from Ireland, and Kathy, originally from Belfast, met in England and were married in 1968. Sadly, Kathy died in 2020, but her memory still lives on in the family shop.

Tom said: "She was brilliant really you know, because she made it easy for me to work six days a week when we had a family. We were always able to ride the storms, because we weren't paying other people when I could do it. I used to work very, very long hours."

When their children were small, Kathy would look after them, but as they grew up she could be found helping out, particularly at the Sundon Park branch.

First row: Tara, Tom, Anna, and Jasmine. Standing, from left: Jonathan, Sam, and Daniel. Image: The Shattock family.

Tom added: "She was a very hard worker and she never complained. She was very down to earth and physical possessions weren't important. She had a faith that was greater than all that."

Tom and Kathy's eldest son, Sam, now runs the business, with the help and support from his younger siblings Daniel and Tara. Sam's two eldest children, Jasmine and Jonathan, also help out between school and college, and Tara's mother-in-law, Anne Quinn, runs the shop’s flooring and curtain departments. Local residents work with them, too, and dedicated Tom remains part-time.

The family said: "The newest addition to the business is our website, which we still view as an advert for the shop, because many of our customers prefer to come in. We keep everything as simple and smooth as possible."

"And our products are mainly manufactured in the UK," added Tom.

Tom and Kathy. Image: The Shattock family.