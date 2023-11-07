Totally Leighton Buzzard and local MP sign new Repair and Reuse Declaration

A new national declaration to make repair more accessible and affordable has been signed by community group Totally Leighton Buzzard and Andrew Selous MP.

Local people and the local council are also invited to sign the pledge.

Local people are also warmly welcomed to our monthly community repair events held on 4th Saturday of month with a new schedule of dates for 2024 now announced starting on 27 January 2024 at the Royal British Legion.

Totally Leighton Buzzard welcomed Andrew Selous MP for South West Bedfordshire to its 7th monthly community Repair Cafe event held on Saturday 28 October when the group also marked Halloween with themed cupcakes and treats made by local Amore Bakery. Mr Selous came to support this community initiative following on from a House of Commons speech delivered the week before in which he highlighted the importance of the circular economy and the 4 Rs of reducing, reusing, recycling and repairing.

Mr Selous also became the 6th MP to sign the new UK Repair and Reuse Declaration which calls on the UK Government to have stronger and better repair policies and legislation. The declaration was officially unveiled by the Restart Project on International Repair Day (21 October) and is supported by more than 140 community groups including Totally Leighton Buzzard in order to raise the profile of repair and reuse.

Edwina Osborne, Chair of Totally Leighton Buzzard explains that "Repair makes economic sense. It is a fact that throwaway products help to fuel climate change and grow our toxic waste mountain. It also means that people are stuck in a cycle of throwing away and buying costly new electronics. The UK is also the second highest producer of electronic waste in the world per capita, and set to become the largest e-waste producer."

As a result the declaration calls for following asks:- Make repair more affordable, through tax reductions and repair vouchers- Expand the UK’s right to repair regulations to cover all consumer products, strengthen design standards and remove barriers to repair for everyone- Introduce a repair index to help the public choose more repairable and durable products- Introduce requirements and targets for reuse and repair to be prioritised over recycling and providing investment to make this a reality. This should be a key part of amended extended producer responsibility rules- Support a new generation of repairers through repair training, accreditation and apprenticeships

A spokesperson for the Restart Project, who devised the declaration and who support Repair Cafes nationally says: "Everyone should have easy access to low cost repair and that's why we're launching a new Repair and Reuse Declaration". You can also sign the declaration at Https://ukrepairandreusedeclaration.org. Everyone is encouraged to support including the local council and councillors.

Items successfully repaired at October's Repair Cafe LB event included lamps, a necklace, an old American clock, a life size Santa and a sensory board used by the local Children's Centre. As usual the event was completely free to attend (although donations are welcome).

In total, since the Repair Cafe LB started in March 2023, the group has saved 126 kilograms in waste and prevented 1,015 kilograms in CO2 emissions.

Totally Leighton Buzzard are now gearing up for the last Repair Cafe session of the year on 25 November 2023. This will be held as usual at the Conservative Club starting at slightly later time of 11am. From January 2024, the Repair Cafe will be held at the Royal British Legion on 4th Saturday of month from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Book to attend (if possible) at Https://repaircafe.leightonbuzzard.org bringing one portable household or clothing item so all have a chance to be seen.Remember we don't triage items until the day of the event and by registering you will agree and sign a disclaimer.

Also watch out for our Totally Leighton Buzzard/ Repair Cafe LB taking part in the All Saints Christmas Tree Festival from 24 to 26 November.