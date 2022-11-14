'Town came together' to remember the fallen during poignant Leighton-Linslade services

Lead by a marching band, on Sunday (November 13) the parade made its way from Lake Street into Church Square before members of the public, who had previously lined the procession route, joined to pay their respects.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokeswoman said: "In a service lead by Reverend Cate Irvine, wreaths were laid at the memorial by those attending including dignitaries, serving members of the armed forces, veteran associations and uniformed organisations from within the town. This was followed by a service inside All Saints Church which was well attended and very moving.

"A short service of remembrance was also held at the Linslade War Memorial lead by Reverend Dr Bernard Minton who was also joined by dignitaries, veterans, uniformed organisations and the local community to pay respects to residents of Linslade."

The Town Council would like to thank all those involved in the organisation of both services, as well as all those in attendance.

The spokeswoman added: "This was a moving and poignant community event as people came together as a town to remember the fallen."

The council would also like to thank all those who contributed to this year’s display of knitted and crocheted poppies over the River Ouzel. With heavy rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, the poppies are likely to be taken down ahead of schedule so that they can be preserved for use again in future years.

