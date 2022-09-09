Town council and the parish of Leighton-Linslade join nation in mourning the death of the Queen

Leighton-Linslade Town Council and the parish of Leighton-Linslade have joined the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

As a mark of respect the Last Night of the Proms scheduled for Saturday, 10 September, has been cancelled.The planned screenings of Lightyear and Sing 2 at 12pm and 2pm, however, will go ahead, ‘to provide an opportunity for quality family time during this sad period’.

The Mayor, Councillor Farzana Kharawala, said: “I am saddened to know that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away and I know that the people of Leighton-Linslade, alongside the nation, will join me in offering the most heartful condolences to King Charles III and all members of the Royal family.

Her Majesty The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II’s reign was not defined just by the length of time that she served in her position, but by the manner in which she served; always poised, graceful and dignified, but also with a touch of humour and warmth that endeared her to us all.

"Her utmost dedication to fulfil her duties, just as she had promised at her Coronation all those years ago, is an inspiration to us all and we will miss her constancy and guidance.

“As a mark of respect, during the period of Royal mourning, the Union Flag at the town council flagpole will fly at half-mast.

“We will advise details regarding condolences, flowers and church services as they become available.”