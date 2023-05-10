Town gears up for Leighton Buzzard Young Traders Competition and Love Your Local Market fortnight

The Leighton Buzzard Young Traders Competition and Love Your Local Market Fortnight event is back next week.

Following a successful campaign last year the town council is hosting its second annual Young Traders Competition on Tuesday, May 16, offering people the chance to visit the market and meet the traders of the future.

The event forms part of the national campaign to find Britain’s Young Trader of the Year, with the local competition feeding into regional and national

The second annual Young Traders Competition is to be held on May 16

finals.

Last year two of Leighton Buzzard’s market stallholders got through to the national final with this year’s entrants hoping to repeat their success.

The Young Traders competition also coincides with the own’s ‘Love Your Local Market’ fortnight – a national campaign run by the National Association of British Markets (NABMA) to celebrate all things market which runs from May 12 to May 27.

Leighton Buzzard market is a proud supporter of the campaign with special events being held to celebrate

LB Market runs every Tuesday and Saturday, 8.30 – 3pm with added events:

> Sat, May 13 - Charter Market

> Sun, May 14 – Vegan Market

> Tues, May 16 - Charter Market and LB Young Traders Competition heat

> Sat, May 20 – Farmers and Producers Market

> Tues, May 23 - Charter Market

> Sat, May 27 – Handmade and Craft Market

> Sun, May 28 – Street Food Heroes.

The town council is also recruiting new traders for all its markets; further details are available via Facebook and Instagram – search for