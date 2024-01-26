Town Mayor visits RBL Breakfast Club
On Sat 20th Jan Leighton Buzzard Branch in association with the Leighton Buzzard Social Club of the RBL held their monthly Breakfast Club. Whilst the Branch President is former Town Mayor Cllr Mark Freeman; Today the Branch were pleased to welcome the current Town Mayor, Cllr Kevin Pughe. Branch Chairman Stuart Clarke welcomed the Mayor and introduced him to several of the Branch members and their guests. This was of course after enjoying a cooked breakfast provided by Natalie and her team from the Social Club.
Members, family and friends meet once a month for breakfast and an opportunity to catch up with fellow participants. The next Breakfast Club is the 17th of February and is open to any one in the community. Anyone interested is asked to contact Stuart Clarke on 01525 385287.