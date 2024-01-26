On Sat 20th Jan Leighton Buzzard Branch in association with the Leighton Buzzard Social Club of the RBL held their monthly Breakfast Club. Whilst the Branch President is former Town Mayor Cllr Mark Freeman; Today the Branch were pleased to welcome the current Town Mayor, Cllr Kevin Pughe. Branch Chairman Stuart Clarke welcomed the Mayor and introduced him to several of the Branch members and their guests. This was of course after enjoying a cooked breakfast provided by Natalie and her team from the Social Club.