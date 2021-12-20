Track Santa as he makes extra Christmas Eve visits to Leighton Buzzard, Eggington, Stanbridge and Hockliffe

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade has revealed that Santa has agreed to add an additional visit to the Leighton Linslade area on Christmas Eve before departing on his worldwide duties.

Santa was disappointed that his traditional visit to the town's Carols in the High Street could not take place due to Covid so he was very happy to work with his Rotary elves to organise a visit to some places that have not seen Santa during December.

Therefore on Christmas Eve, Santa will start his visit at 4.30pm in the village of Hockliffe before driving back to Leighton Buzzard via Eggington and Stanbridge, visiting additional areas in the town including Harmony Row and Linwood Grove.

Santa has been touring the Leighton Buzzard area during December

The best way to ensure you see Santa during his extra visit is to follow him on the Santa tracker at https://mkhatters.wixsite.com/leightonrotarysantaRotary President Simon Marshall said: "Santa will drive slowly through areas where he doesn’t stop but he must be departing Leighton Linslade by around 6.30pm so he can get presents to children around the world, so please do consult our tracker website for the best chance of seeing Santa on Christmas Eve."

The remainder of his December schedule is: Monday 20th December 6pm Southcott/ Mentmore Rd; Tuesday 21st December 6pm Heath & Reach; Wednesday 22nd December 6pm Plantation Rd; Thursday 23rd December 6pm Planets.