A Leighton Buzzard academy has completed its turnaround after moving from an Inadequate rating in 2021 to an Outstanding one.

Dovery Academy, based on Heath Road received the damning verdict in October 2021 when it was still known as Dovery Down Lower School, in what was its first Ofsted visit in 14 years.

The school was instructed to become an academy following the rating, a move which was completed in September 2022.

In its latest verdict Ofsted said that the academy had been transformed into a school where pupils were “exceptionally eager to learn in this school’s calm and purposeful environment.”

Dovery Academy was also praised for its knowledge-rich curriculum and how pupils’ developed a detailed knowledge about the subjects they learn.

Other highlights from the report were praise for the way the school promoted pupils’ personal development, and how trips and visits broadened pupils’ horizons and enhanced their development.

The report also found that learning in the early years prepared children exceptionally well for the next stage and that pupils developed a strong sense of community and friendship.

Headteacher of Dovery Academy Sarah Cavender said: “Our staff are a wonderful team of people and over the past three years, we have worked tirelessly to make the school an excellent place to learn, which has now been recognised by Ofsted.

“During the inspection, I was so impressed with our children and the passion with which they talked about their learning and their school.

“For me, this is the purpose of education, to empower our pupils to become confident, articulate and independent young people and I am very proud of all we have achieved.”

