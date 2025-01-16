Travel back in time and explore old Leighton Buzzard with Living History Trail
There are 12 locations to find in the town centre, each revealing a little about the people who once lived and worked in the area.
Pick up your map and activity sheet from Leighton Buzzard Library, Lake Street, or download them here.
The Town Council stated: "Discover who walked down these streets before you, with a glimpse into the lives of the ordinary folk of Leighton-Linslade and the impact they left on the town’s history.
"The Living History Trail celebrates the lives of the people who have lived and worked in the town, with each story linked to a building or monument."
The points on the trail are marked by a blue and yellow tile on the pavement.
You can also click here to download a Living History Trail Workbook for children, and click here to read the stories of the people from the past.
