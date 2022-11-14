Travelodge has revealed the most interesting and bizarre requests that the company’s 581 UK hotel teams have received during the last 12 months - including the top requests from its guests in Luton.

Staff at the Luton Travelodge where asked to arrange for a guest to have tea with the Mad Hatters, and now many mountains were foraged to make a plant-based burger at its Bar Cafe.

And of course travel featured heavily in the requests, with guests making bizarre requests including “Can easyJet pick me up from the hotel?”… or whether a member of hotel staff could carry their bags to check in desk at Luton Airport.

Signage on a Travelodge hotel (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, one forgetful person wanted someone from the hotel to drive to their home to collect the passport they’d forgotten to bring with them.

The requests were just as odd in the rest of Bedfordshire – and included where to meet the Bedfordshire Clangers, can you make an Arabian palace from Leighton Buzzard sand and where can you see a flock of Leighton buzzards?

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “Following a very difficult two years, Britons have taken full advantage this year to enjoy everything they have missed during the pandemic.