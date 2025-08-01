Tribute to oldest playing member of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Golfers will be out in force next week to bid a sad farewell to the oldest playing member of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.

Stan Thurlow, a much loved and popular member of the club will be remembered for his passion for the game and as a great friend of the club.

Friends and fellow members have been paying tribute, remembering his love of conversation and his great sense of humour.

Stan, who died on July 18, was champion cyclist before he moved from the West Midlands to Shropshire and then to Leighton Buzzard in 1973, joining the still-developing Leighton club to pursue his interest in golf.

Over the years he became one of the club’s best known members, and as the oldest member of the club, playing until he was 90.

Former captain and president Stuart Oliver, said: “Stan was an amazingly popular long-standing member of the club and will be sadly missed, mainly because he was a conversationalist.

“He was a decent chap and always had something to say, nothing negative but it was always something of interest. He would talk about an immense wide range of topics and he had a great sense of humour. He will also be remembered for his Midlands accent which he didn’t lose. He was just a lovely guy.

"Above all Stan was a friend of the club – and an active member of the club, playing golf until he was 90, right up to his passing”

Mr Oliver explained that despite having to commute daily by train to work in London, Stan honed his golfing skills to achieve a playing handicap of 10 as course developments completed a challenging 18- hole circuit.

He added: “Still playing regularly when he reached the age of 90, Stan remained a regular vocal attender of club meetings, maintaining a strong interest in the 700-member club until his death in Rose Care home, Leighton Buzzard, just days after his 95th birthday on July 18 – the same date as his wife Jean died 11 years earlier.”

Stan, whose brother Gordon lives in Brisbane, Australia, is survived by daughters Elaine, Susan and Julia, 12 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Daughter Elaine said: “Dad was a great cyclist and served in the Army, doing his National Service for three years. But he loved golf and always had a great passion for the sport. His ambition was to play at all the golf clubs in England and Wales – but I don't think he ever achieved that!”

Stan’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 5 with a service at Brierton Crematorium at 2pm followed by a celebration of his life at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club in Plantation Road.