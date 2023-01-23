Tributes paid to former county councillor who was at the heart of Leighton-Linslade community

Tributes are being paid to a former county councillor who was at the heart of the Leighton-Linslade community.

Adrian Heffernan, 64, died on Tuesday, January 10. He was well known for his time spent as a member of Bedfordshire County Council, Chair of the Bedfordshire Police Authority, a local magistrate, and a referee for Bedfordshire FA.

Advertisement

Paying tribute, Adrian's wife Tricia said: "He really loved getting things done, changing things for the better, and actually making a difference."

Adrian Heffernan, and left, his campaign leaflet for the May 1997 election.

Adrian was born in Salisbury in 1958 and was one of five children, leaving for the "vibrancy of London life" aged just 16. It was here that he completed his train driving qualification and met his future wife, Tricia, at a party in 1977.

The couple married two years later, soon settling in Linslade. Adrian worked along the Marylebone and Euston lines whilst also becoming involved with the Trade Unions. He was a proud member of ASLEF – the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen – and even had his Trade Union badge collection featured on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Tricia told the LBO: "When he was 19, he was awarded a Winston Churchill Travelling Scholarship, which funded his trip to America and Canada to research industrial democracy and worker participation.

"He no doubt used this in his work with the railways and ASLEF."

Advertisement

Adrian pictured with local police officers in Leighton Buzzard during the early 2000s.

In 1991 Adrian began reading European Studies and Sociology at De Montfort University, and just two years later, he was elected to Bedfordshire County Council. A successful councillor, he later became Chair of the Bedfordshire Police Authority, which saw him take on additional responsibilities as Chair of the National Police Negotiating Board.

Advertisement

His son, Dillon, proudly remembers: "He oversaw the introduction of PCSOs, the reopening of Bedfordshire Police Station in Hockliffe Street, and increased the number of officers in the area."

During his political life, Adrian was also Chair of Bedfordshire Probation Trust and on the County Council Adoption Panel, while one of his proudest moments was standing for MP in South West Norfolk during 1997. A Tory heartland, he increased the Labour percentage by 10.7 per cent. "It was definitely a massive achievement," smiles Dillon.

Advertisement

In his personal life, Adrian had a passion for football as a loyal Arsenal supporter and a referee for Bedfordshire FA. He would travel across the county at weekends, including Aylesbury prison, notching up over 1,000 matches locally.

Dillon added: "He wouldn't turn anything away; that's the kind of guy he was – pretty special."

Advertisement

Family life included treasured outings to Ivinghoe Farm, and trips to watch bands including U2, The Rolling Stones and Adrian's favourite, David Bowie.

He also gained many friends watching cricket, and whilst playing at Leighton Buzzard Tennis Club.

Advertisement

Adrian died unexpectedly but peacefully on January 10.

He leaves behind his wife Tricia, son Dillon, daughter Iona, and many friends. The family also lovingly remember Adrian and Tricia's son, Connor, who died in 1993.

Advertisement