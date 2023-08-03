Joe Horsley. Picture supplied by Leighton Buzzard Railway

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved volunteer at Leighton Buzzard Railway.

Joe Horsley joined the Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway Society in 1974 and was its publicity officer from 1977. In 1984 he became general manager – a volunteer role he held for almost 40 years.

As well as taking responsibility for the safety and overall operation of the railway, Joe did rostered turns as duty operations manager and guard. And on most Mondays he would be out with the Permanent Way gang.

A statement from David Wood, the society’s chairman, said: “It is with great sadness that Leighton Buzzard Railway announces the passing of Joe Horsley following a short illness.

“Joe was a railway professional with a background including periods with Network Rail and South West Trains. He then became a management consultant providing expert advice to various railway operators.