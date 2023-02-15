TV celebrity entertains Leighton Linslade Rotary members
Antiques expert Charlie Ross shared stories from his TV appearances
Antiques expert and TV celebrity Charlie Ross entertained a Rotary meeting with stories of famous auctions and TV mishaps this week.
On Monday (February 13) Rotarians, partners and guests gathered as Leighton Linslade Rotary ran a special evening of discovery for individuals who had expressed an interest in Rotary’s place in the local community.
Charlie Ross was on hand to thrill the meeting with his tales, as well as receive a donation of £500 for Willen Hospice where he is a patron.
Chris Roberts, Rotary membership lead said: “It was great to see the room full and buzzing on Monday night. Our hard work over the last few months to promote our club with diversity in mind and increasing our numbers with some younger people joining us is certainly paying off. We are hoping that several of our guests will look to join us over the next few months and help us to continue our fundraising and community based activities for the benefit of the town.”