Two Leighton Buzzard market traders make finals of national competition
Good luck for the national final!
Two Leighton Buzzard market traders have made it through to the national finals of the NMTF Young Trader of the Year Competition.
Craft market trader, Rebekka Johnson, with her handmade stationery business, The Little Print Box, won a ‘Highly Commended’ at the regional final of the contest in Bury St Edmunds on July 27.
Rebekka will now be trading at the national final of the competition in Stratford-Upon-Avon on August 26-27. She is pictured with Mayor Councillor Kharawala who attended the regional final to support Leighton Buzzard’s local traders.
Leighton Buzzard Market also has Chad Killoran, wildlife artist, through to the final of the competition.
Chad won his category of Arts and Crafts at the London regional heat held at Portobello Road Market on Sunday, August 7. Chad is pictured above with his well-earned trophy!
A spokesman for the town council said: “Congratulations to Chad and Rebekka and good luck for the national final.”