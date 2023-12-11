They don’t keep a single penny they make – giving it all to good causes

They don’t keep a single penny they make and claim they’re just having fun playing their ukeleles.

But since they got together in 2012, UkieTooNes – headed by musician Colin Creasey – have raised a whopping £750,000 for good causes.

Their latest event earlier this month at Totternhoe Football Club, where they meet twice a month, meant smiling faces for six local charities. Guest of honour was Bedfordshire Deputy Lieutenant Vinod Tailor.

A sum of £7,000 was split between YAWN, (Young Adults With Needs), Leighton Buzzard’s Sunshine Club, Friends Within, Medical Detection Dogs, Keech Hospice Care and the Camp Hill Project in Milton Keynes.

In March the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire presented them with a citation, recognising their contribution to the local community.

Colin, who’s a music technician at Lord Grey Academy in Milton Keynes, said: “We’re proud to have received this prestigious award for our efforts to support those in need. We have been long-time supporters of several charitable causes and are honoured to have been recognized for our commitment to making the world a better place.

“We will continue to use our music to bring attention to the important issues and work together to make a difference.”

The ukelele club was created to bring a little light entertainment to Totternhoe Football and Social Club. The idea was to have fun, dress in a suitably dapper style and raise money – often for projects involving those with special needs.

It’s open to anyone who plays, wants to learn or would just like to sing along. It welcomes everyone from beginners to virtuosos.

The age range covers several decades, from nine to 79, and although there are more than 300 members on the books, their twice monthly meetings usually attract about 40 enthusiasts. The music is screened on a large TV with song books available.

They’re continually looking for new members and if you’d like to join, simply visit the UkieTooNes website.