The much needed funds will go straight to fellow club members in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries to help those impacted by the Russian invasion.

The kindhearted members have now donated £3,000 to the cause, whilst they are also lending a hand at London Luton Airport.

A Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade spokesman said: “The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade like everyone has been appalled by the developments in Ukraine and donated a further £1,000 to the Rotary Disaster Fund which will enable Rotary clubs still operating in Ukraine as well as those in bordering countries to help local people on the ground without going through massive bureaucracy.

Leighton-Linslade Rotarian Dave Bowater at the Luton Airport Help Hub, and right, the appeal poster.

"Rotary understands from its experiences in the pandemic that some of the quickest and most effective help is delivered by people like local Rotary clubs working in their own communities.

“However the Rotary input doesn’t stop there. At Luton Airport, Rotarians are helping to man the Ukraine Welcome Desk and we continue to work with other agencies to ensure that those traumatised by the tragic events in Eastern Europe are helped as they arrive in the United Kingdom.”

Rotary president, Simon Marshall, added: "Rotarians like everyone else across the world are horrified by the events in Ukraine and the heart wrenching images emerging.

"In Leighton Linslade Rotary we have now committed committed £3,000 and urge local people to donate if they possibly can. We will ensure your donations get to those who can help the very courageous Ukraine people.”

The Rotary club’s JustGiving page and text giving service will remain open as long as the crisis continues.

The spokesman added: “If you are able to give, every little helps, and we are so grateful for the support of the ever generous Leighton-Linslade community.

"Rest assured your £1 will help those fleeing the terror we have seen unfold on our TV screens.”

To donate to the JustGiving appeal, click here