A unique locomotive has been reunited with its original works and number plates after more than 60 years, thanks to an enthusiast who saved the train from scrappage.

The locomotive, a unique example of its type with its armoured bodywork and original engine, is owned by The Greensand Railway Museum Trust (GRMT), which completed its restoration in 2019.

The train was saved from being scrapped by Michael Jacob who, as a teenager, had recognised it was the only surviving example of its type. It featured works and number plates which were known to be reproductions made some time after it first entered preservation in 1971.

GRMT trustee Tony Tomkins (left) holds the works plate and 2182 restoration project leader Tim Ratcliff holds the number plate donated to the Trust by Michael Jacob at Stonehenge Works

However, the 40hp Armoured Simplex LR2182 was originally fitted with a Motor Rail & Tramcar Company No. 461 works plate dating from 1917 along with a War Department 2182 identification plate.

At the time the original plates were long gone, along with the original distinctive upper parts of the loco’s bodywork which were removed during its years in post First World War industrial service.

But both both plates were bought by Mr Jacob after he spotted them at a GW Railwayana auction a year ago.

And last month Mr Jacob presented the original works and number plates to GRMT representatives after seeing the fully restored LR2182 running in the yard at Stonehenge Works following the museum’s annual gala event.

A rail museum spokesman said: “Having seen the restored locomotive, Mr Jacob had not hesitated in wanting to see them reunited with the loco, “finally back where they belong”.

“This was a totally unexpected and very welcome surprise,” commented GRMT chairman, Cliff Thomas. “We are very grateful to Michael Jacob for this donation.

"He not only saved 2182 from scrapping all those years ago but has been instrumental in returning important elements of its history to their rightful place.”

Before its restoration the loco was displayed in non-operational condition, at the Museum of Army Transport in Beverley, Yorkshire, before it closed in 2003.