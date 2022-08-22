An updated edition of the ‘Information for Older People Leighton-Linslade Area’ - known to many as the Yellow Booklet - is now available to townsfolk, including for those who have someone aged 55 plus in their household.

The extensive document provides the contact details of local health services, transport services, clubs and societies, voluntary opportunities, and much more.

Rosemarie Gunter, member of Bassett Road PPG group said: “Our plan was to get Issue 3 out by April 2020, but this was not to be - shall we say because of circumstances outside of our control!

At the launch of edition three of the Yellow Booklet. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"But knowing how vital this booklet is to individuals in our community, health teams who visit those who are vulnerable, Citizens Advice Bureau, many other voluntary organisations and members of the general public, we have worked hard as a team to ensure the continuity of this publication.

"A big thank you to all of the people who have made this issue possible."

The booklet is a community project created by the three Patient Participation Groups (PPGs) of Bassett Road Surgery, Leighton Road Surgery and Salisbury House Surgery with funding from Leighton-Linslade Town Council for this publication.

At the launch of edition three of the Yellow Booklet with Andrew Selous MP (centre). Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

A launch event took place at Leighton-Linslade Town Council on Monday, August 15, to celebrate the new edition of the booklet and the many hours the volunteers from the PPG groups have put into creating this essential resource.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: "Having all these services and groups together in a physical booklet ensures that everyone in the community can access the support and leisure opportunities that they require."

The booklets are now available from Bassett Road Surgery, Leighton Road Surgery, Salisbury House Surgery and The White House, with an electronic version available on all four websites.

Hard copies will be rolled out by volunteers from the three PPG groups over the coming weeks.

If you have any queries relating to the booklet, please email: [email protected]