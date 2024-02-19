Urgent appeal to help save Royal British Legion hall in Heath & Reach from closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An urgent fundraising appeal has been set up to help save the RBL’s legion hall at Heath & Reach from closure.

Repairs are needed to fix a leaking roof which is causing damage to the interior, structure and flooring of the building in Thrift Road.

So far just over £900 has been raised towards the £8,000 estimated cost of roof repairs but the outdated electrics also need re-wiring and heating also needs replacing.

The legion hall is an historic building that was donated and moved from Bletchley Park in the early 60s and serves as a vital part of the community and used for various meetings, social and charity activities, as well as providing a venue for the WI, Pigeon and Yoga clubs.

Club chairman Dave Hosking said: “This is a last ditch effort to help save the hall. We have been trying to maintain the hall with our own funds and efforts, but, with the cost of living rises in energy, phone, insurance, water and wages etc, the costs are too high and beyond our capacity.

"Our priority is the roof and having enough to pay our bills in the short term. Quotes obtained range between £5k and 7k for the roof repairs which are urgent so that the re-wiring can be done safely. The estimated costs to cover the other maintenance and electrical rewiring costs are in the region of £20k to £40k.

“That is why we are reaching out to friends and supporters to help us save our legion hall.

"This is the first time we have ever asked for public donations, and we are grateful for any amount people can spare. Their generosity will make a huge difference to our club and our community, and will ensure that our legion hall can continue to serve as a hub of activity and a source of pride for many years to come.”

Mr Hosking added: "If no support is forthcoming the future of the building and the RBL at Heath & Reach will be bleak and we will have to close. Please donate to our go fundme campaign and share it with your networks. Thank you for your support and kindness.”