Urgent repairs needed to protect 12th century Leighton Buzzard pub

Urgent repairs are needed after temporary supports were installed to prevent the bar floor at the Golden Bell from collapsing.

The pub in Church Square, is a Grade II listed building dating back to the 12th century.

And while it’s still open for business, repairs are needed for safety reasons and to preserve the existing building.

A planning application lodged with Central Beds Council outlines work required following ‘urgent temporary propping works’.

An application has been made to carry out urgent repairs at The Golden Bell pub in Leighton Buzzard

The planned work will include replacing joists in the cellar and repairs to brickwork at the front of the building.

Once approved, the work is expected to be carried out early next year, but the pub remains open and is trading as normal.

Landlord James Drew said: “We’re open as normal, there’s no danger but it’s a listed building and some of the old cellar joists have been creaking a bit so it’s a case of stripping back to check things out.

“Measures have been put in place to protect the flooring but because it’s listed building we can’t go ahead with the work until we have all the building regulations from the local authority.”

A design and access statement, states: “Presently, temporary supports supervised by a structural engineer have been put in place to prevent the collapse of the bar floor as a matter of both safety and to preserve the existing structure.

“It is a priority for the current owners of the site, Greene king, to repair this building, and we would request swift determination on this matter by the local authority or a meeting on site with the Listed/Conservation officer to allow repair works to proceed.

“The stated works are urgently required in order to protect and safeguard the survival of the heritage asset.”

One of the oldest public houses in the area, The Golden Bell was originally two old cottages converted into a church by the Stonemasons.

More recently it was extensively refurbished but retains its charm and authenticity with all its original beams still in place.

James, who has been pub landlord for 10 years, added: "It’s a very old building with an old cellar which hasn’t been used for a long time. In fact it’s been a pub since 1603, is timber framed at the front and has been added to many times over the centuries. So the work needed now is precautionary to protect any collapse but there’s no danger. We may have to close when the work is done, but we don’t know until further inspections are carried out.”

A spokesperson for Greene King, which owns the building, said: "We have submitted a planning application to undertake repair works in the cellar at the Golden Bell. The building remains safe for customers and the pub is open and trading as usual operated by our tenanted partner.”

