Vandals badly damage shutters to Leighton Buzzard shopping centre - but repairs on the way

The huge steel shutters leading to the shops at Waterborne Walk have been closed for more than a month after the vandalism buckled some of the metal parts, making them impossible to operate.

Shoppers have been having to navigate their way to and from the car park through the barriers at the car entrance or use the lift on the first floor.

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said they were hoping to repair the damaged parts. They said: "Our contractor assessed the car park shutters, which had sustained significant damage due to vandalism and we are currently awaiting the arrival of the necessary parts to proceed with repairs. Lift access to Waterbourne Walk continues to be available from the 1st floor and above. The safety of car park users remains our priority throughout this period, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."