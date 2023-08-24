Students at Leighton Buzzard’s Vandyke Upper School collected their GCSE results and celebrated as the long wait for the results was finally over.

Headteacher Tim Carroll said: “This is a delightful group of young people it has been a pleasure to have in school. They have worked really hard and come through difficult times so it is lovely to come together this morning to celebrate their achievements.

"Another exceptional set of GCSE results is testimony to the commitment of students but also the support of parents and carers and the work and dedication of staff. Today is also the culmination of 11 years of schooling and these impressive results are the product not just of students’ time at Vandyke but their learning while in their lower and middle schools.

It was smiles all round at students at Vandyke Upper School collected their GCSE results

“76% of students have met the benchmark for both English and maths which is well above the national picture. 81 students have gained at least five top grades which is a remarkable achievement and there are individual stories of courage and determination in the face of real personal challenge.”

“Today is all about the students because GCSE qualifications are the passport to next steps. Most students will be joining the Vandyke Sixth Form while some are going to college or taking up an apprenticeship. We are proud of all of them and wish them well next year.”

Evie Williams gained 11 GCSEs at grade 9. The former Fulbrook student said: “I did work hard and did a lot of revision but I couldn’t have done it without my amazing teachers. I was anxious waiting for results day but can now go on to study maths, biology, chemistry and psychology in the

Sixth Form.”

Anya Pepper is going to study maths, biology, physics and psychology in the Sixth Form having got six subjects at grade 9 and others at grades 7 and 8. “I loved my teachers even in the subjects that weren’t my favourites.”

Henry Phillips said: “I am incredibly pleased with my results. I want to study maths at university so I am going to take maths, further maths, physics and chemistry in the Sixth Form.”

Harry Perera-Morris said: “I feel ecstatic with my grades. I want to study engineering later so am taking maths, physics, design technology and the extended project in the Sixth Form.”

Former Brooklands student Chloe Wheeler said: “Mainly it’s just a relief! I am pleased with my grades and can now take maths, physics, biology and psychology in the Sixth Form. I have really enjoyed my time at Vandyke. Everyone has helped me and I am proud of achieving these results and my Duke of Edinburgh silver award.”

Ben Douglass achieved ten at grade 9 and one at grade 8 and will be studying biology, chemistry, physics and maths in the Sixth Form with the aspiration to study medicine at university and become a surgeon.

Dan Warner got eight grade 9 GCSEs. He said: “I have enjoyed my time at school and am looking forward to joining the Sixth Form and taking maths, history, psychology and further maths.