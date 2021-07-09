Vegan cafe-canal boat heads to Leighton Buzzard for the weekend

A vegan cafe-boat is moored along Leighton Buzzard canal for the weekend and is inviting customers to come along and try its yummy treats.

Dreckly's Cafe Boat is offering customers freshly made vegan cakes, spicy pizzas and hot and cold drinks, which visitors can enjoy at tables and chairs by the waterside or as a takeaway.

Owner, James Stuart-Wigley, is also planning a yoga session at Mentmore Road Memorial Park at 10am on Sunday (July 11).

James at Leighton Buzzard canal: 'Visit Dreckly's Cafe Boat this weekend!' Photos: James Stuart-Wigley.

James, 46, told the LBO: "We are a plant-based cafe travelling across the country with two doggies. We haven't been here before and we are exploring the Grand Union Canal.

"I would love it if people could come down and try our food, and we can also have a chat about our journey."

James, a former yoga instructor, is travelling solo with his two canine companions, Barney and Alfred.

They have visited places including Stoke Bruerne and Oxford, and can't wait to meet the Leighton Buzzard community.

Dreckly's Cafe Boat. Photo: James Stuart-Wigley.

The cafe is moored at the canal-side now (not far from the Leighton Road bridge/Tesco) and will be open from 10am - 6pm (with a few breaks for dog walks in between!).

Vegan friendly cupcake cookies are only £1.

If you are interested in attending the yoga session on Sunday, please email: [email protected] or call/text/WhatsApp: 07967 829714

You will need to bring a mat or towel.

James' full-time job used to be a yoga instructor. Photo: James Stuart-Wigley.