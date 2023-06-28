News you can trust since 1861
Vintage Market is coming to Leighton Buzzard - with retro clothing, houshold goods and more

It will run alongside the historic Charter Market
By Olga Norford
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:43 BST

If you’re a fan of everything retro then head to Leighton Buzzard High Street next Saturday for the launch of a Vintage Market.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is hosting a trial-run of the market after an overwhelming response from local traders.

Adrian Harrison, market manager, said: “It has been fantastic to see such a positive response to our vintage market and we hope it’s something we can regularly bring to our already thriving Saturday market.

A Vintage Market is to be held in Leighton Buzzard on July 8A Vintage Market is to be held in Leighton Buzzard on July 8
"Bringing new customers to our High Street creates a wonderful atmosphere in our town.”

He said the vintage market project was aimed at championing the best from eras gone by, while being sustainable, eco-friendly and playful.

Running alongside the historic Charter Market, the vintage sellers will be offering a range of vintage and retro clothing, household goods, accessories, gift items and collectables from the mid-century onwards.

If successful the market, on July 8, will become a regular feature in the future.

