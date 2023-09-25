Vintage market returns to Leighton Buzzard this weekend
The vintage market is back for its second outing in the town
A vintage market will return to Leighton Buzzard on Saturday.
Running alongside the Charter Market, the vintage market will be at the top of the High Street on September 30 with treasures from yesteryear.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: “We welcome new, as well as previous traders who will champion the best from eras gone by; a further reason to visit the award-winning market and to support your local retailers.”