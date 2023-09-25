News you can trust since 1861
Vintage market returns to Leighton Buzzard this weekend

The vintage market is back for its second outing in the town
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 17:25 BST
The vintage market in JulyThe vintage market in July
A vintage market will return to Leighton Buzzard on Saturday.

Running alongside the Charter Market, the vintage market will be at the top of the High Street on September 30 with treasures from yesteryear.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: “We welcome new, as well as previous traders who will champion the best from eras gone by; a further reason to visit the award-winning market and to support your local retailers.”

