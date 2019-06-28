Violent burglar from Greenacres jailed for over seven years for Luton break-in

A man has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to a violent burglary in Luton.

Danny Wall, 38, of Greenacres, Slapton Road, Little Billington, was sentenced yesterday (Thursday) at Luton Crown Court following a break-in in St Ives Close.

Danny Wall

On April 17 the occupants of the property were sat in the living room when four men, including Wall, broke in.

Wall kept the victims in the house while the property was searched and a number of items including a safe were stolen.

During the ordeal one of the victims was kicked in the chest, had a cleaning liquid sprayed over his face and was assaulted with a broom handle.

Police were alerted by a neighbour and were quickly on the scene. When Wall tried to make off from the property in a black Audi, the vehicle rammed into a police car and was later detained by the officers.

Detective Sergeant Tom Hamm said: “We cannot even being to understand how terrifying this ordeal was for the victims who were sat unsuspectingly at home when the men broke in.

“Wall is clearly a dangerous and violent criminal who will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars to pay for his crimes.

“We’re continuing to investigate this incident to find the other three people responsible and our force remains committed to apprehending violent criminals and bringing them to justice.”