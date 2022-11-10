A Leighton Buzzard rugby world cup star will be turning on the lights at the town's highly anticipated Christmas Festival Weekend.

Zoe Harrison, who plays for the England women's national Rugby Union team, will be joining Mayor Farzana Kharawala, Andrew Selous MP, and the carnival prince and princesses to switch on the decorations on November 25. A festive market will return to the town on the Friday from 4pm to 8pm, with the Christmas light switch on and firework display taking place at 7pm that evening. There will then be plenty of entertainment, including rides, live music, and stalls throughout the weekend.

Gennaro Borrelli, chairman of LB First, said: "It's become now the largest Christmas Festival in the area. Nobody does a three-day event like we do! This year, our VIP guest is Zoe Harrison, who plays fly-half for England. They have managed to beat Canada and reach the final against New Zealand.

Leighton Buzzard Christmas Festival 2021. Images: Jane Russell.

"It's fantastic. She's a lovely lady and when I asked her if she would do it for us, she was over the moon. It will be a pleasure to introduce her and I know the crowd will give her a warm cheer and welcome, regardless of what happens at the weekend. They are an amazing team."

The festive market on Friday, November 25 begins a weekend of activity in the High Street with handmade crafts and gifts available for purchase, alongside festive funfair and stage entertainment. There will be a programme packed full of local acts and performances, both before and after the switch on.

A Town Council spokesman added: "The festive food-court also takes place in Church Square with hot street food - perfect for a winters evening!"

On Saturday, Leighton Fun Runners will be supporting local charity Kids Out by holding their annual Santa Dash from Church Square at 11am, while the Charter Market (8.30am – 3pm) along with the Handmade and Craft Market will take place in the High Street. Joining the market will be Heath Band, May Blossom, Nathaniel Howell and some cheeky elves, bringing festive cheer into the town.

Advertisement

The council spokesman added: "Sunday (11am to 3pm) brings another opportunity for shopping for a unique gift for a loved one when the festive market returns to the High Street along with performances from Lissie Allsopp, James Allen, Jingle Bells and There’s Nothing Like a Dame. There’s also the opportunity to purchase hot food and drink throughout the day along with a last chance to visit the funfair in the town centre."

Mr Borrelli added: "We're in a traditional market town with lots of independent shops, cafes, pubs, restaurants, and a charter market. People are becoming more and more price conscious, watching their pennies, tightening budgets, and small businesses are sensitive to that as well. They're making sure that they remain as competitive as possible, and its the place to find something bespoke, different, and unique - whilst giving back to the local economy."