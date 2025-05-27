Virtual reality film about criminal exploitation to get first airing at Leighton Buzzard school

By Neil Shefferd
Published 27th May 2025, 14:14 BST

A virtual reality film about the dangers of criminal exploitation is to be shown to children for the first time at a school in Leighton Buzzard next month.

It has been created specifically for Bedfordshire Police as part of their new Lost Boys campaign.

The film has been produced by RIVR and Next Generation Youth Theatre, which is based in Luton, and tells the fictional story of 14-year-old Rhys, who is gradually groomed into becoming a runner for a county drugs line.

The 30-minute film is being shown to children for the first time at Gilbert Inglefield School in Leighton Buzzard, and tells the story of how the character of Rhys faces a jail sentence after a violent encounter with a fellow drugs gang member.

A new virtual reality film created specifically for Bedfordshire Police as part of their Lost Boys campaign is being shown to schoolchildren in Leighton Buzzard next month

Bedfordshire Police’s Lost Boys campaign is aiming to raise awareness among parents and children of the links between criminal exploitation, county lines and knife crime.

