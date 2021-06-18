Visit Hannah Heys Textiles exhibition in Woburn Sands this weekend

A Cheddington-based artist will be exhibiting her recently released homewares collection, Hannah Heys Textiles, in Woburn Sands as a part of Bucks Art Weeks.

Hannah is inviting residents to come along and visit 30, The Leys, from 10am - 4pm this weekend (June 19 and 20) and on June 25, 26 and 27.

The artist combines traditional methods like latch hooking and rug tufting with modern aesthetics.

Photos: Hannah Heys.

Hannah said: “Everything in my range is eco-conscious, design led and handmade by me. My plans for 2020 originally revolved around exhibiting my hand tufted pieces at a range of events but, like so many things in 2020, it just wasn’t meant to be. With no deadlines for live shows to work towards, I began creating pieces inspired by my own home and space.

“There were ideas that had been in the back of my mind for years and I finally had time to develop them, so I threw myself into developing rugs, cushions and wall hangings.

“It took over six months to perfect my hand tufted and latch hooked homeware range to a standard I was happy with, and I loved bringing traditional techniques to life by adding a modern twist through contemporary designs and finishes.”

Hannah believes that "there is something for everyone" in her debut range, as prices range from £20 for a miniature wall hanging to £1,200 for her largest hand latch hooked wall hanging.

She added: "I am thrilled to finally be able share my debut Hannah Heys Textiles collection in-person for the first time as a part of Bucks Art Weeks 2021. Being able to share the personality of each piece, from the contrasting linings in my cushions, to the hand finished bound or folded edges of my rugs is something I am very much looking forward to.

"Not only will I be sharing my debut collection in person for the first time at this open studio event, but I will be exhibiting within accomplished local Artist Georgia Elliotts very own studio, Georgia creates expressive, bold paintings and fine art prints. Glass Artist Alison Vincent, creator of stunning hand blown and sculpted hot glass inspired by nature will also be joining us in Georgia’s studio with her wonderful works.”