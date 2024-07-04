Visit Leighton Buzzard Open Gardens this Sunday and help raise funds for two charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Admire beautiful plants, flowers and displays at Leighton Buzzard Open Gardens this Sunday (July 7).

The mayor councillor David Bligh, and deputy mayor, councillor James Emm, will be visiting, too, and are looking forward to celebrating the town's "vibrant community spirit".

The event will be raising money for Tibbs Dementia Foundation and Hospice at Home.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council said: "Last Sunday, our mayor and deputy mayor had the pleasure of visiting the beautiful Open Gardens in Linslade. It was a wonderful day spent appreciating the hard work and creativity of our local gardeners.

Clockwise from top left: Mayor Cllr David Bligh during his visit; Deputy Mayor, Cllr James Emm, pictured last Sunday; a quirky ornament; a Pimms station. Images: David Miller for Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"We're excited to announce that they will also be visiting the Open Gardens in Leighton Buzzard this Sunday. Join us in celebrating the vibrant community spirit and the stunning gardens on display."

Residents will need a garden entry programme to gain access. If you don’t have a programme, they are still available from Selections Pet, Garden & Gift store, High Street, or you can buy one on the day from noon at 49 Taylor’s Ride, LU7 3JN.

Commenting on social media, the organisers of Leighton Buzzard and Linslade Open Gardens said: "Thank you to all the wonderful visitors to Linslade Open Gardens yesterday [June 30]. We had a lovely day showing off our gardens and chatting to the constant flow of enthusiastic people. We hope you had an enjoyable day!"

