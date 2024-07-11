Volunteer champions wanted to help people in Leighton Buzzard save energy and money

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new community energy group is looking for volunteer Energy Champions to help address climate change and help people save energy and money.

Buzz Community Energy, covering the Leighton/Linslade area, is one of three Community Energy Groups set up in Mid Bedfordshire.

The groups are registered Community Benefit Societies, and run by volunteers dedicated to community renewable energy and energy-saving projects.

They are looking for volunteer Energy Champions to provide residents with advice to help lower their energy bills and save energy.

Buzz Community Energy is looking for volunteers in the Leighton Linslade area

All volunteers will be offered training and support to gain the necessary knowledge and skills. They will also be supported by an Energy Champion Coordinator serving all the Community Energy Groups.

Goals include reducing reliance on existing power markets, lowering carbon footprints, and increasing knowledge about energy.

A spokesperson said: ”These roles are voluntary with flexible time commitments. Additional volunteering opportunities are available to support trained Energy Champions.

“An Energy Champion provides residents with energy advice to help lower their energy bills and save energy. This role offers a meaningful way to contribute to your community, helping to reduce carbon emissions and ensuring warmer, healthier homes for the next winter.”

The three Community Energy Groups are launching an Energy Champions Scheme, which includes advice clinics, events, and home visits. They are seeking individuals passionate about taking positive action against the climate emergency by offering independent advice on home energy savings.

Click here to find out more about volunteer roles and to register an interest or here to find out more information about Buzz Community Energy.