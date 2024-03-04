Volunteer Pam awarded MBE for exceptional services to the community in Whipsnade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dedicated National Trust volunteer, Pam Ward, was awarded an MBE in recognition of her exceptional services to the community in Whipsnade.

Pam, recognised as part of the New Year Honours list, has been a driving force behind numerous local community initiatives, from organising village lunches to reintroducing bell ringing at the church.

She also got involved with helping to preserve the National Trust's Whipsnade Tree Cathedral, a collection of trees, shrubs, and plants in the shape of a medieval cathedral, soon after moving to the area in 1982.

The feature was created after the First World War by Edward Blythe as a lasting legacy for his fallen comrades. Following years of wartime neglect, Pam was instrumental in contributing to the Tree Cathedral’s restoration and, over a period of four decades, has meticulously helped to tend to its grounds, led guided tours, hosted work parties, overseen the installation of memorial benches, and been the master of the cathedral gates.

Alongside her extensive community work, Pam joined the National Trust advisory committee in 1983, volunteering with the charity to this day.

Pam said: “The Tree Cathedral feels like family, it’s a space where my late husband John and I spent many years. Myself, John and my children have all volunteered at different times to keep the Tree Cathedral looking its best and staying true to its history, I have so many fond memories of time spent there.”

Paul Miller, general manager of the National Trust’s Bedfordshire Portfolio, said: ‘The National Trust have been very lucky to enjoy so much support from Pam and her family over the years, especially as Pam’s energies have been shared across a range of local organisations, charities and the church. With so much given to so many, it seems only appropriate that Pam has now been thanked, acknowledged, and recognised for all that she has done. Thank you and well-done Pam.

“Reflecting on her journey with the National Trust, Pam humbly describes it as ‘an interesting life chapter’ that has led to meeting many incredible people and embarking on new experiences.