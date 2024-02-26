Volunteers receive Community Service Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the town’s Civic Service held at All Saints Church on 25 February 2024, Town Mayor Councillor Kevin Pughe and HM Lord Lieutenant Susan Lousada presented the 2024 Community Volunteer Awards to three very deserving recipients: Edith Griffith, Lucy Amsden and Elisha Heard. A fourth award will be presented separately to Diana Crook, who was not able to attend yesterday’s service.

All four award recipients were nominated by a fellow resident for having undertaken more than five years of voluntary service to the benefit of the town.

The civic service provided the perfect occasion to present these awards, as well as celebrating all aspects of the Leighton-Linslade community. Readings were given by HM Lord Lieutenant Susan Lousada and the Town Mayor, Councillor Pughe, in a service which included an anthem performed by the All Saints Church Choir.

Cadets at the 2024 Civic Service

The church was well attended by dignitaries from surrounding towns and parishes, representatives of the Council and other community and voluntary organisations, friends and family of the award recipients, uniformed groups, cadets and residents, as well as High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Russell Beard. Town Mayor Councillor Pughe would like to thank all those who attended the service and in particular, everyone at All Saints Church and Lt. Giles Haley for leading a guard of honour.

The Council is aware that a huge number of people volunteer across Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, making a real difference to many people’s lives. If volunteering is something you might be interested in doing, why not visit websites such as the Town Council, Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity or Community Voluntary Service Bedfordshire for possible opportunities?