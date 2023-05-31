News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Vote for your favourite Leighton Buzzard business in Muddy Stilettos awards

Nine businesses are up for the crown
By Lynn Hughes
Published 31st May 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Peck Farm is one of the businesses you can vote forPeck Farm is one of the businesses you can vote for
Peck Farm is one of the businesses you can vote for

Nine Leighton Buzzard businesses are after your vote for a national competition.

But hurry, because the voting ends this weekend.

The businesses are among five finalists in each of their categories for Beds and Herts for the Muddy Stilletos awards and are in with a chance to be regional finals.

The competition includes Book on High Street Mews, Lucy Hart Bridal, Eden Way, Giggle & Graze on North Street, The Beautiful Bear in Souldrop, Aqua Sana in Woburn, Pecks Farm Shop on Stockwell Road in Eggington, Jude Karnon Jewellery in Nettleton Close, The Refill on High Street, and Kings Road fashion on Peacock Mews.

Most Popular

Each regional winner will also be considered for the National Muddy Awards to find the ‘best of the best’ across all 28 Muddy counties.

The awards close at 11.59pm on June 4. To find out more go to the Muddy Stilettos website.

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardBedsNorth Street