Peck Farm is one of the businesses you can vote for

Nine Leighton Buzzard businesses are after your vote for a national competition.

But hurry, because the voting ends this weekend.

The businesses are among five finalists in each of their categories for Beds and Herts for the Muddy Stilletos awards and are in with a chance to be regional finals.

The competition includes Book on High Street Mews, Lucy Hart Bridal, Eden Way, Giggle & Graze on North Street, The Beautiful Bear in Souldrop, Aqua Sana in Woburn, Pecks Farm Shop on Stockwell Road in Eggington, Jude Karnon Jewellery in Nettleton Close, The Refill on High Street, and Kings Road fashion on Peacock Mews.

Each regional winner will also be considered for the National Muddy Awards to find the ‘best of the best’ across all 28 Muddy counties.