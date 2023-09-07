Warning about doorstep cold-callers targeting residents in Leighton Buzzard

Watch more videos on Shots!

Residents are warned to be extra vigilant if they receive unexpected visits from traders offering to check or claiming repair work is needed to roofing tiles or guttering.

Trading Standards issued the alert after an elderly Leighton Buzzard resident, who had genuine roofing repairs carried out, was visited by two men falsely claiming they carried out the job and were returning to make sure no further work was required.

Despite the resident declining their offer, one of the males climbed up to the roof, removed a ridge tile and claimed there was now a bird’s nest present.

The second male then advised the resident that all the ridge tiles would need replacing. Fortunately, the resident said they would speak to family members before making a decision and did not agree to any work, so both males then left the scene.

A Trading Standards spokesman said: “Our advice to all residents is to act with caution whenever receiving an unexpected visit from a trader. Never agree to any work unless you are absolutely certain the trader is genuine and the work really does need doing.

“Always make sure you are provided with paperwork which is marked with the trader’s details and clearly outlines the proposed work and cost to which you have agreed.

" In certain circumstances, the trader may be required to provide you with a written notice of your cancellation rights – if they do not, ask yourself why.

“If the trader claims to represent another business or be a member of a trade association or any approved trader scheme, take a moment to check these claims.

“If you feel the work may need doing, don’t be too quick in making a decision you may later regret; take some time to shop around and seek advice or quotes from other local reputable traders.”

“You can also find a list of local traders here that have been checked and vetted by Trading Standards.

If you receive what you think is an approach from a rogue trader, report it immediately by calling 0808 223 1133.