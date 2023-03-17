News you can trust since 1861
Warning issued after puppy attacked by dog at Rushmere Country Park - and owner 'unapologetic'

The puppy was using the Dog Fun Area

By Jo Robinson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:28 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 17:28 GMT

Rushmere Country Park has issued a warning after a puppy was attacked by a boxer dog.

The Greensand Trust said the incident on Sunday, March 12 left the puppy with injuries and trauma, but says the owner of the attacking dog was ‘aggressive and unapologetic’.

In a statement released on social media, the park stated: "We've been made aware that a puppy using the Dog Fun Area was attacked by a boxer dog on Sunday [March 12]. The puppy has injuries and trauma yet the owner of the boxer was aggressive and unapologetic – this is clearly unacceptable and in breach of our dog walking policy which asks for respect to all other park users and that dogs must be under close control at all times. All serious incidents involving dogs should be reported to the police.

Rushmere Country Park.
"We wish the puppy a speedy recovery and would like to remind visitors that we welcome responsible dog owners who follow our dog walking rules which are clearly laid out in our dog walking leaflet, available from the visitor centre or on our website. Please make sure you are familiar with them before visiting with your dog."

Bedfordshire Police has been approached for comment.

Bedfordshire Police