Warning over suspicious telephone calls in Central Beds claiming to be from ‘GP surgery’

Warnings have been issued about suspicious telephone calls which claim to be from ‘your GP surgery’.

Central Beds Council says it has been made aware that a number of residents had received a suspicious call, where the callers claim to be phoning from “the surgery”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The callers have then attempted to sell health-related services, urging residents to quickly place an order to avoid missing out on a special deal.

Central Beds Council has issued warnings about scam phone calls

A council spokesman said: “This call has all the hallmarks of a scam and we would urge anyone who receives a call similar to this to act with caution.

“Never provide your personal information or bank card details to a caller who has contacted you out of the blue and if you have any doubts about whether a caller is genuine, don’t be afraid to simply hang up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you are interested in what the caller claims to be offering, take time to shop around or seek further advice first.

The council advises people to alert family, friends and neighbours to the potential scam.