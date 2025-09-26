Warning that half of Bedfordshire Great Ouse sites unsafe for bathing
A meeting of Bedford Borough Council’s Climate Change Committee on Monday September 22 heard that monthly testing at 16 locations between Turvey and Great Barford found that E. coli levels at half of the sites were at or above Ofwat’s threshold for safe bathing.
Four of the sites recorded especially high readings, with one sample topping 10,000 coliforms, over 11 times above the safety limit.
Alan Horn, chair of BedsGOVET, said: “The upshot is that the river is in a very bad state… nitrate, phosphate and E. coli levels are unacceptable.”
BedsGOVET stressed the risks: “E. coli is dangerous, it can cause kidney failure and make people very ill.”
Popular swimming spots at Felmersham, Great Barford and Bedford Embankment were also found to be of “poor quality”, with BedsGOVET warning that water quality there is not safe for bathing.
“There hasn’t been a single week throughout [our testing] when these locations have been fit for swimming,” Henry Lafferty, also from BedsGOVET said.
Members heard that a worried parent asked BedsGOVET to test at Cardington Lock, where her son swims with friends.
Mr Horn said: “We found 4,000 coliforms - 900 is the safe swimming level.
“We’re not able to to do anything apart from telling her ‘please tell your son not to jump in the river [there].”
The group said its priority is to expand testing and work with the Environment Agency and Bedford Borough Council.