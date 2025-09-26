Warning that hospitality industry is under siege over proposed Central Bedfordshire cafe tax

Central Bedfordshire Council has been urged not to be a murderer of the hospitality industry by introducing a so-called cafe tax

A local authority’s executive has been urged not to be “the murderers of the hospitality industry” by introducing a so-called ‘cafe tax’.

A reference from Central Bedfordshire Council’s licensing committee around cafes and restaurants being charged for having tables and chairs on the pavement was debated at a full council meeting.

Jo Garvin, from Sorelli Cafe in Leighton Buzzard, has faced the impact of COVID, energy price hikes, bank closures reducing local footfall, National Insurance and minimum wage increases, and the cost of living rise.

“Our turnover has fallen by 20 per cent, so we’ve had no choice but to cut staff hours,” she said. “My sister and I are working twice as hard to earn a very basic salary.

“Our cafe is a community hub for so many, the elderly, disabled and vulnerable. We’ve two very small tables outside the front of the premises, which lets customers know we’re open.

“To impose a tax on this means we’ll take those seats away, as we can’t afford to pay out any more. There really is nothing left. These new charges are unfair.

“We’d like the council to help and support small businesses, rather than finding ways to penalise us. What we give back to the community is invaluable to so many.”

Independent Potton councillor and executive member for sustainability and climate resilience Tracey Wye replied: “All high streets and businesses are presumably facing the same financial constraints.

“The council has to ensure anything which goes on its pavements is safe for users. The Government has given guidance on how the local authority needs to apply that licence and what we can charge. But we are listening.

“We’ve had two sets of guidance internally from our licensing committee and the sustainable communities scrutiny committee, one saying don’t charge, the other saying review it.

“I understand how important tables and chairs are outside cafes. I’ve not heard from other parts of the authority. This is in a fees and charges document, which we’ll reconsider before it’s due to be ratified.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey said: “Leighton Buzzard high street is on the brink of failing.

“Having tables and chairs outside changes the whole atmosphere. It makes it feel safe for people.

“This is a minute amount of money to help local businesses. They’ve been devastated and are upset. They’ve had officers going round asking for payment this week.”

The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Flitwick councillor Gareth Mackey described himself as “the voice of hospitality of 30 years experience”, saying: “Hospitality is under siege in this country.

“We’ve a government that cares not a jot for the industry. Half of the UK registered job losses since the last Budget have been in hospitality, with 16,000 net closures during the last five years.

“Yet we want to draw more blood from the stone. The heritage of our country is in pubs. It might seem trivial, but it’s not. Please don’t be one of the murderers of the hospitality industry.”

Labour Dunstable North councillor Matt Brennan questioned the wisdom of “modifying Dunstable to encourage a cafe culture and now you want to tax those who enable that” to develop.

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion suggested people “can’t believe this council is even bothering to put small businesses under even more pressure for a mere £14,000, when it’s spending £400 million”.

Councillors supported a licensing committee request to review the charging plans, which return to full council for final approval.

