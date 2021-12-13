Watch as Diversity stars make secret visit to Heath and Reach to 'supersize' family's Christmas!

KISS and Diversity stars Jordan and Perri paid a secret visit to Heath and Reach last week to turn on Christmas lights for two special lads.

The radio presenters and talented dancers held a switch-on at schoolboy Riley Markland's house, after his mum Hazel won the station’s competition to 'supersize' their Christmas.

The grand prize saw their house decked with lights, with Hazel nominating son Riley, aka Smiley Riley, and his friend Kaidan Rowdon for their charity work.

Christmas lights switch on

Of the switch-on which you can view in the above video, Hazel said: “We did a countdown - five, four, three, two, one - and the lights were amazing; they were something else!

“We had also won a trip to Disneyland Paris, but we hadn’t told the boys about that part of the prize.

“Then Jordan and Perri said to them: ‘We’ve got something else to tell you…’

“Their faces were just in shock, just absolute shock.”

Christmas lights switch on

The Markland family are dedicated listeners of KISS, so when Hazel heard about the competition and the chance to meet Jordan and Perri she couldn’t wait to enter.

“We first saw them on Britain’s Got Talent and they were fantastic,” remembers Hazel.

The Heath and Reach mum nominated her son Riley and his friend Kaidan because they raised over £600 for the Royal British Legion by completing a ‘muddy run’ earlier this year.

The winner would have their house decorated from top to toe with lights, as well as receiving a 12 month Disney+ gift subscription, a TV, and a holiday to the French theme park.

Hazel said: “I wanted to give the boys some recognition and show them that if you do a good deed, then good things will happen.

"It [the charity run] was Kaidan's idea, while running 5k was such a big achievement for Riley. When he was born he was a teeny tiny baby in the special care unit.

“The kids have also had a really rough time, what with the two lockdowns, and I wanted to put Heath and Reach on the map with a celebrity switch-on.”

Hazel was thrilled to get through to the final rounds of the competition and she had to answer a question on the radio with Jordan and Perri, talk to them about why her house should be chosen and also tell them a funny Christmas joke.

She then chatted to them a few days later, and the presenters revealed that she had won the grand prize.

Hazel said: "I was shaking, it was amazing!

"An events company, 3D Events, came to set up the lights and they are really, really bright. We've got a giant reindeer, giant Christmas tree and more!

"The look on the boys' faces at the switch-on will stay with me forever."

If you visit Hazel's lights, you can make a donation to the Royal British Legion and Team Macy (research into congenital heart disease) via the collection wishing well outside.

Hazel, along with Riley, nine, and Kaidan, eight, would like to say a huge thank you to KISS, 3D Events, and to Jordan and Perri for "being amazing".

They are hoping to visit Disneyland Paris next year and are taking Kaidan's mum, Wendy, too, who is very excited!

Meanwhile, you can see Jordan, Perri and Diversity in the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, showing now at Milton Keynes Theatre. You can also listen to them weekdays from 7am on KISS.