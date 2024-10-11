Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keepers at Whipsnade Zoo’s are celebrating the birth of gorgeous baby rhino – and he’s already stolen a few hearts.

The male calf was born on at 5pm October 2 after first-time mum. Fahari, went into labour on Wednesday morning following a 16-month-long pregnancy. Keepers estimate the Southern white rhino baby to weigh less than 50kg.

The little angel doesn’t have a name yet, but he’s already showing off his cuteness with laps around his enclosure, and he is sure to become a fan favourite.

Rhino keeper Alex Simpson said: “As a first-time mum, Fahari did really well during labour, and the birth was surprisingly smooth. It was a really special moment for our team, as we were able to be present for the birth. We were watching Fahari over the CCTV together to make sure everything was going okay.”

Southern white rhino calf born at Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: Whipsnade Zoo

While he’s smaller than some other calves born at the zoo, he’s got a healthy appetite.

Alex explained: “You can hear him making little noises, almost like whale song, when he wants milk – and we’ve even seen him stomp his comically large feet a few times when he is impatient for food.”

The giant bundle of joy joins his seven-month-old half-brother, Benja. With just 17,500 southern white rhinos left in the wild, both rhino calves are extremely important to the European breeding programme.

For now, the new baby will be in his indoor den, but gradually he will be introduced to the rest of his family.

Alex added: “We’re hoping visitors will be able to see him playing with his half-brother in time for October half-term – but this will be weather dependent!”