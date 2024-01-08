Watch drone footage of floods in Leighton Buzzard as Central Beds Council leader calls for action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Leighton Buzzard are counting the cost, and council leaders are demanding action after almost a week of flooding in the area.

Flood warnings were removed yesterday (Sunday), five days after Storm Henk swept through the area, bringing heavy rain and flooding along the banks of the River Ouzel.

This dramatic footage, shot by David Perkins shows the extent of flooding in the town.

Flood waters came very close to houses - Photo David Perkins

The Globe Inn on Globe Lane was forced to close on Friday after water got into parts of the pub and the cellar. It opened again on Saturday.

On Friday general manager Jo Foster took to Facebook to explain the damage. She said: “The water meadows around us are totally saturated and unable to soak up the water from the Little Ouzel behind the pub. Our car park is currently under a foot of water at its deepest level.

"Dirty, muddy water has come into one section of the pub and has also entered our cellar and outside kitchen storage areas. We are unable to trade tonight as we need to look after the safety of our team and guests - we have no idea what the water may be contaminated with so will require professional cleaning.”

But on Saturday she was able to welcome punters again. She said: “We're open!! After a mammoth cleaning effort, we will be open from 11am for drinks and our kitchen will open at 12noon for food. Please pop along and enjoy a bite to eat or a couple of drinks next to the fire. Our carpark and surrounding areas are pretty muddy so please wear suitable footwear.”

Flooding at Tiddenfoot Waterside Park - Photo Mike Moran

Tiddenfoot was also impacted by flooding. On Sunday Friends of Tiddenfoot Waterside Park told walkers: “The park is still only accessible from Mentmore Road unless you have waders as the water level in the path between the canal and school goes over wellies.

“However you can walk around the park on the surfaced path although it is a bit muddy in places where silt has been deposited. But only on the higher level path. The lake has come up flooding the North shore and joining up the lake and seasonal pond. Probably best to restrict bikes to the paths as otherwise the sward will get awfully messed up.”

Central Bedfordshire Council leader Adam Zerny said he had toured many of the flooded areas in the borough and would be arranging a summit to discuss strategies for avoiding future flooding events.

"Wherever I went, residents told me of the damage to their properties and the great upheaval it had caused to their lives.

The flooding outside the entrance. Picture: Craig Sweetman

“There was fury the same issues had just happened, as took place several years ago.

"I have today written to every town and parish council in Central Bedfordshire asking them to provide a list of where the worst flood damage was, where and when the same scenes had taken place in recent years, what complaints had since been raised and with whom, and what had actually happened.

“Once we have the full picture on what has happened, I will arrange a summit of all relevant bodies, and alongside other Independent councillors we will make it clear that our residents deserve better.