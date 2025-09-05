WATCH: Spectacular explosions before village on Bucks and Beds border was hit by power cut

Residents had a shock rude awakening when power line explosions lit up skies over Stoke Hammond.

This dramatic footage shows huge flashes and explosions after an overhead power line crashed into trees, causing a power cut.

A doorbell/cctv video clip shared on Facebook showed several large flashes and explosions when the power line hit tree branches close to Tyrells Manor.

The exact location was Fenny Road opposite Newton Road, but all credit to UK Power Networks who carried out repairs and restored power before midday yesterday. (3/9)

Resident Greg Noble said: “Early in the morning on Wednesday some parts of the village, which included my household, suffered a power cut.

“I subsequently learned from an engineer carrying out repairs, that the overhead line had been rubbing against tree branches, which had worn through the insulation, thus causing a short circuit and the spectacular flashes/explosions.

"With the branches cut back and the cable line repaired, power was restored before midday. Unfortunately, the nearby streetlight seems to have been subjected to some heat/smoke damage which the parish council are looking into.”

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks, said: “UK Power Networks’ engineers worked quickly and safely to restore electricity supplies to 13 customers in The Green area of Stoke Hammond on Wednesday (3 September), after a fault on the overhead electricity network.

“Following the incident reported at 3.35am, tree cutting and repairs were completed to restore all supplies by 11.02am. We apologise to residents for the inconvenience caused.”