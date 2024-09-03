Watch Wonka and Migration at Leighton Buzzard's Films in the Park this September

Films in the Park. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

There will be a "magical movie experience" coming to Leighton Buzzard this month.

People are invited to Family Films in the Park at Parson's Close Recreation Ground, on Saturday, September 14.

Families can watch animated adventure comedy, Migration, at midday, before enjoying fantasy musical, Wonka, at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "Bring the whole family to enjoy these fantastic films under the open sky!

"While you're here, don't forget to check out Parson’s Close Café for some tasty treats, let the kids loose in our award-winning playground, and cool off at the Splash and Play area. Accessible facilities, including a changing places toilet, are available next to the Splash and Play.

"See you at the park for an afternoon full of fun!"

Later that day, people can listen to an evening of music for the Last Night of the Proms, from 7pm at the bandstand, and watch a fantastic firework finale.

Do you have a good news story to share? Email: [email protected] and tell us.