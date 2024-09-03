Watch Wonka and Migration at Leighton Buzzard's Films in the Park this September
People are invited to Family Films in the Park at Parson's Close Recreation Ground, on Saturday, September 14.
Families can watch animated adventure comedy, Migration, at midday, before enjoying fantasy musical, Wonka, at 2pm.
Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "Bring the whole family to enjoy these fantastic films under the open sky!
"While you're here, don't forget to check out Parson’s Close Café for some tasty treats, let the kids loose in our award-winning playground, and cool off at the Splash and Play area. Accessible facilities, including a changing places toilet, are available next to the Splash and Play.
"See you at the park for an afternoon full of fun!"
Later that day, people can listen to an evening of music for the Last Night of the Proms, from 7pm at the bandstand, and watch a fantastic firework finale.
