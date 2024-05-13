Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Potholes being repaired faster and fewer reports of new ones is good news says Central Bedfordshire Council.

Nearly 65 miles of road have been resurfaced, an increase of 150 per cent on last year, says the council.

And 34 per cent more potholes were repaired between December 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024. There has been a 33 per cent reduction in the number of potholes reported to the council in that time – with 53 per cent of reported issues meeting the criteria for action compared to 37 per cent over the same period in the previous year. The average time to complete a repair has been reduced to 18.5 days, down from 23.3 days.

Surface dressing has been used as a cost-effective measure to reduce the formation of potholes and minimise the need for full resurfacing later, says the council, with over 70 roads improved using an innovative surface dressing treatment.

Central Bedfordshire Council says more work is being done to sort out the scourge of potholes

FixMyStreet remains the go-to for people to report issues.

Cllr Hayley Whitaker, the council’s deputy leader, said: “Pothole repairs will always be needed, but in the last year we have stepped up our efforts to respond to these risks in a timely manner. Easier and more transparent reporting of problems, quicker response times, and more investment in prevention have all been key factors in this success.