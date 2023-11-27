We need action to save Leighton Buzzard’s high street say traders as row over parking costs rumbles on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traders in Leighton Buzzard say more needs to be done to sort out the costs of parking in the town.

Their comments come as Central Bedfordshire Council dropped plans for a rise in parking fees for those staying up to four hours and lowered the cost of parking for one and two hours.

But LB First chairman Gennaro Borrelli said a tough economy and several businesses closing their doors has already had an impact on footfall in the town. His group had been working with Leighton Linslade Town Council to call for one hour’s free parking.

"It’s not ideal and I’m not happy that this is the way they [CBC] went about it,” he said.

The move to lower the cost of parking was introduced at CBC’s full council last week. Some councillors said there had been no scrutiny for the plan.

The town council and business groups have now been tasked with producing a fully costed plan for introducing free parking for the first hour in the town, which would be cost neutral for CBC.

"Time is of the essence,” said Mr Borelli. “We need incentives to bring people back into the town.”

The Liberal Democrat Group on CBC said they worked with the Independent Group to cut car parking charges in Leighton Buzzard. Under the new proposals, shoppers will see an hour's parking slashed by 50p to just £1 and two hours parking cut by 20p.

Liberal Democrat Group Leader Councillor Shaun Roberts, said: "The town centre is struggling and we need to do all we can to support local businesses. We know traders in the town are desperate for free parking and we hope the review we have secured will look hard at introducing this. The aim of these changes is to encourage shoppers to spend longer in the town.

"While we are pleased to have secured this agreement we know there is much more to do and we will be re-doubling our efforts to secure from the Independent administration support for our town's businesses."

Councillor John Baker, cabinet member for finance, said: "I listened carefully to advice from sensible Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable councillors, and was convinced to reduce the £1.50 hourly rate to £1. The package of changes goes some way to simplifying an overly complicated system whilst recognising that we must also promote sustainable travel by encouraging commuters to use our bus services.”

But Cllr Victoria Harvey said after the meeting: “Our town centre is really struggling, we need something to make it really easy and attractive to pop into the town on your way home. It is good that there is not an increase and there are some reductions like from £1.50 to £1.00 which is good, but it does not have the simple appeal of an hour free in the multi storey car park so that you can always feel it is easy to pop into town.