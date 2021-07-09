Were you one of the drivers caught over the limit by Leighton Buzzard's Community Speedwatch team?

Leighton Buzzard s Community Speedwatch team are highlighting the dangers of speeding by sharing their recent data with the LBO.

The checks carried out at various times and locations in the last few months reveal that dozens of drivers failed to keep to the limit.

The number of speeding drivers were as follows: Derwent Road (April 14, 8.15am-9.35am) 24; Derwent Road (June 3, 8am-9am) 5; Heath Road (April 21,11am-12.30pm) 10; Chartmoor Road (April 22, 11am-12.15pm) 7; Stoke Road (April 28, 10am-11am) 9; Stanbridge Road (May 6, 2pm-3pm) 1; Vandyke Road (May 27, 8.30am-9.30am) 0; Southcourt Avenue (May 13, 11am-12noon) 10; Wing Road (May 20, 10am-11am) 14; Brooklands Drive (June 10, 8am-9am) 2; Mentmore Road (June 17, 8am-9am) 19.

Speedwatch

Community Speedwatch is a scheme to help people reduce traffic speeding through their neighbourhood. Administered by Bedfordshire Police, it enables registered volunteers to work within their community to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and to help control the problem locally.

Data collected by Community Speedwatch Groups is passed to Bedfordshire Police for any appropriate action.