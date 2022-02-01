What happened to big slide and nest swing at Rushmere Country Park?

Leighton Buzzard parents have been wondering what's happened to a popular piece of play equipment at Rushmere Country Park.

There's been quite a bit of discussion on social media about the disappearance of the much-loved 'big slide and nest swing' and whether their removal was permanent.

One mother commented: "We had a lovely time spotting the woollens hidden in the trees, but were surprised to see the big slide and nest swing have been completely removed!"

The slide (Greensand Trust)

The LBO contacted The Greensand Trust to see if the play equipment would be making a return in 2022.

However, it appears that these items will not make a comeback, although other plans are on the horizon.

A Greensand Trust spokeswoman said: “Both the swing and slide showed signs of rusting and were beyond economical repair.